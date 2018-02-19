Off to a 3-0 start Trapasso is confident that ‘Bows are fueled by having fun

Off to a 3-0 start for the first time in a dozen years, the University of Hawaii baseball team created a buzz in the islands this past weekend with an impressive sweep of the Air Force Academy.

The Rainbow Warriors who wanted an early season test, passed with flying colors in all phases.

UH held the most prolific offense in the country a season ago to just two runs over 25 innings, having posted 22 strikeouts to just six walks.

The Rainbows bullpen allowed no runs in 6.1 innings pitched led behind Colin Ashworth who recorded six strikeouts in three innings of work.

“I thought that their demeanor was really composed and business like. We usually see guys that might be a little over-amped, a little over emotional on an opening weekend but they just went about their business. It was very clean, that’s what I was most pleased with, that we just took care of the baseball and just went about doing our job” said head coach Mike Trapasso.

At the plate, the ‘Bows have a .305 team average behind sophomore outfielder Adam Fogel who through three games is batting .556 with three doubles and the team’s lone home run which ended with the team celebrating by putting a chain around his neck similar to the University of Miami football team’s turnover chain. With unlimited smiles and dancing throughout the weekend it appears the Rainbow Warriors are putting an emphasis on enjoying their time at the park together.

“My main goal is to make sure that these kids have fun. Because when this group in particular has fun playing they can be pretty good. Go out and have fun and play hard and leave everything you got out there and win or lose this group will do that because they are good kids. They understand that they’re playing a great game in a great place” added Trapasso.

The Rainbow Warriors return to action next weekend at home, facing Brigham Young in a four-game set at Les Murakami Stadium, Feb. 22-24. Single games will run Thursday and Friday with a double-header scheduled for Saturday.

The Cougars went 3-1 in their season opening series at CSUN.