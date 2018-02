A popular new food truck has been stolen and the owner wants help finding it.

It’s called Franky Fresh and they’re known for their cereal milkshakes.

Everything was sold out of the giant hard-to-miss replica boombox, but that didn’t stop someone from stealing it.

Franky Fresh used to have a brick and mortar store, but it shut down last June.

The owner says he’s been working on the mobile business ever since.

If you see the boombox, please call 9-1-1.