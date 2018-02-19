Rainbow Wahine softball extends winning streak to five with win at UNLV

The University of Hawai’i softball team (5-2) won its fifth-straight game as it powered past host UNLV on the final day of the Marucci Desert Classic, 8-1. UH starter Dana Thompsen earned a complete game win while Callee Heen provided the big fireworks as she launched a pair of home runs and drove in a career-high six RBI at Eller Media Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

The ‘Bows got things rolling in the top of the first inning. Danielle Garcielita led the game off with an opposite-field single to left. Britnee Rossi then hit a double to rightfield to put both runners into scoring position. Callee Heen then stepped to the plate and cleared the bases with a single through the rightside of the infield to score both Garcielita and Rossi for an early 2-0 lead. Nicole Lopez followed with a single to third. But UNLV pitcher Breana Burke then settled down to strikeout the next two UH batters and then got the final out of the frame on a flyout to right.

In the top of the second, Jennifer Iseri laced a one-out double to the right-center gap. Garcielita followed with a single up the middle to put runners at the corners. UNLV then made a pitching change and brought in C Masterson for Burke. Masteron got a fielder’s choice to eliminate Iseri at the plate and got a lineout to short put out the rally.

UNLV got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third. Alyssa Navarro led off with a walk and moved to second as Jaclyn Candelas executed a sacrifice bunt. Navarro then scored then scored on a double by Justine Federe to cut their deficit to 3-1.

Hawai’i then erupted for five runs in the fourth. Heather Cameron and Iseri started the frame with back-to-back singles. Garcielita then reached on an error on the shortstop which drove in Cameron from second. Rossi then drove in Iseri with a single and Heen followed by blasting her second home run of the game for three more RBI. UH led 8-1 going into the bottom of the fourth.

UNLV tried to mount a rally in the bottom of the fourth, as they loaded the bases with two outs. But UH starter Thompsen got Kiley Harrison to line out to short to end the inning.

UH starter Dana Thompsen (2-1) threw a complete game and earned the win. She gave up one run while scattering 10 hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

UNLV pitcher Burke (2-2) took the loss, lasting 1.1 innings. She allowed two runs on six hits with no walks and three strikeouts. Masterson threw the final 5.2 innings, allowing six runs on nine hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

The Rainbow Wahine will stay on the mainland this week and will play in the LMU Tournament hosted by Loyola Marymount. Hawai’i, Weber State and host Loyola Marymount will be battling each other in the three-day tourney.