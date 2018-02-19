Sunset Ranch Hollywood

The Hollywood Sign is an iconic landmark in Los Angeles, California.   If you’ve ever wanted to see the famous sign up close, check out Sunset Ranch Hollywood.  They offers horseback riding tours under the Hollywood sign with the best views of L.A.

To help us celebrate Los Angeles Week here on Living808, Alaska Airlines is giving away a trip for four to one lucky Living808 viewer.

For more info on the 'Alaska Airlines Great Escape' giveaway, go to khon2.com.

https://www.sunsetranchhollywood.com/

www.karmel.com/tours

https://www.alaskaair.com/

