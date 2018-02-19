Windward Oahu residents spend holiday cleaning up after downpour

Windward Oahu residents spent their President’s Day holiday cleaning up after the weekend’s downpour.

Rain pounded the island yesterday, and that side of Oahu really got a beating that caused lane closures, stalled vehicles, and flooding.

The Routh family used their canoe to get from their Kaaawa home’s porch to driveway.

“Yesterday was pretty brutal. Got about 20 inches. It’s slowly going down, it used to be the second step right there… hopefully it’ll seep down,” Adam Routh said.

Kaaawa resident Rose Kaiahua is dealing with unwelcome visitors after Sunday’s rain.

“Horrendous. Just the mud and the slugs,” Kaiahua said. “It flooded our washroom. We had to put the washing machine on a box.”

At Kahana Bay, the park was virtually empty and empty picnic tables were impossible to get to because they were surrounded by brown waters.

Kualoa Regional Park was emptier than usual on a holiday. Ocean Safety said vehicles stalled out as drivers tried to get through the flooded parking lot.

Others gave up and turned around.

“It’s normal to get rain, but this is pretty excessive flooding we have here in Kualoa. This is probably worst I’ve seen it in all the years I’ve worked out here,” Ocean Safety Lieutenant Adam Lerner said.