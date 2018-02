Police have arrested a woman accused of stabbing her 24-year-old husband to death in the Moanalua area late Sunday evening.

The incident occured around 11:15 p.m. on Ala Kapuna Street.

The 24-year-old male was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Officials confirm the woman was arrested and is now in custody.

