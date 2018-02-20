Christmas finally comes to family devastated by flood over the holidays

After his home flooded for the second time in less than a year, Hinano Nelson was only able to salvage a few things from his waterlogged residence, a small apartment attached to his father in law’s church.

On Tuesday, Hinano walked a KHON2 crew through his home describing just how high the flood water was at at it’s worst.

Now, nearly two months later, Riz Almagro of the Laulima Giving program traveled to happy Valley to give Hinano and his family some good news. “We’ve got a lot of generous donors that would like to extend their help to you. So on behalf of our donors and the giving program I wanted to present you guys with a $5,000 check.”

Nelson’s father in law Greg DelaCruz says there has been an outpouring of support from the Maui community and the money from today’s check will be put to good use. “Today is amazing and we just want to say thank you. We’re filled with gratitude and filled with deep thanks and mahalo to our community to KHON, to laulima giving to Keiki oka aina and Hawaii.”

Hinano echoed the same sentiment, “Thank you guys. Thank you to the community, thank you to Alex, thank you to you to everybody who is so generous to our family thank you so much.”