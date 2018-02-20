Farrington will travel to Las Vegas in September for Polynesian Football Classic

The Polynesian Football Classic, a premier high school event, announced today its 2018 matchups.

This year’s event will feature five games with 10 teams from six states to be played at Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada on September 7 & 8, 2018.

IMG Academy (2017 #2 nationally ranked) of Florida will play Liberty High School (2017 Nevada 4A Semifinalist) on Friday evening, September 7.

Chandler High School (2017 Arizona 6A State Champion) vs. Faith Lutheran High School (2017Nevada 4A Semifinalist)

Farrington High School (2017 Hawai`i OIA Quarterfinalist) vs. Carson High School (2017 California – Los Angeles Section Semifinalist)

Farrington to make first mainland trip since 1979 — play in Polynesian Football Classic: https://t.co/pv75M12ZlC pic.twitter.com/MWDAzWGfay — Billy Hull (@billyhull) February 20, 2018

Bingham High School (2017 Utah 5A State Champion) vs. Mountain Pointe High School (2017 Arizona 6A Semifinalist) and a fifth game (to be announced in the coming weeks) will be played Saturday, September 8.

“As a native Hawaiian, it is an honor to participate in the Polynesian Football Classic,” said Chandler head football coach Shaun Aguano. “The Classic has quickly become one of the premier high school football events in the country.”

“Polynesians have been an integral part of our football program for many years,” said Carson Colts head football coach Arnold Ale. “We’re honored to be included with so many other great teams in this year’s Classic.”

As part of the Football Classic, an Aloha Festival will be held at Liberty High School next to the football stadium. Tickets will go on sale to the public June 1.

The Polynesian Football Classic is proud to once again designate the Polynesian Football Hall ofFame as its charitable partner. Learn more about the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame by visiting here… http://www.PolynesianFootballHOF.org.

ABOUT THE POLYNESIAN FOOTBALL CLASSIC

The Polynesian Football Classic is celebration of football and culture that features top high school

football programs steeped in Polynesian tradition. Established in 2017, the premier two-day event is

held annually in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information, visit www.PolynesianClassic.com