Going 1-on-1 with Super Bowl champion Kamu Grugier-Hill

Fly Eagles fly!

That’s exactly what former Kamehameha standout Kamu Grugier-Hill is still doing and can you blame him? This morning on Wake Up 2day, the Super Bowl champion joined us in studio to talk about his memorable season.

Grugier-Hill says being a Super Bowl champion has just sunken in. Grugier-Hill got a late start in the sport of football at Kamehameha. Prior to his junior year he was a soccer player. He enjoyed a standout career at Eastern Illinois and was drafted in 2016 in the 6th round by the New England Patriots– but the Patriots let him go on the final cut. The same Patriots team he played and beat in Super Bowl LII.