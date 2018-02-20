Hawaii island man killed after truck crashes into tree

A 66-year-old Kapaau man was killed Monday afternoon after his truck crashed into a tree.

It happened at 3:25 p.m. on Keokea Beach Road in Kapaau.

The Hawaii Police Department says Myron Okubo was dragged outside of his 2000 Dodge pickup truck as it traveled north.

The truck veered across the road, down an embankment, and hit a tree. Police say Okubo was pinned between the front driver’s door and the cab.

He was taken to Kona Community Hospital with critical injuries and was pronounced dead at 8:19 p.m.

Police say speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Okubo was the driver and sole occupant of the truck.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine his exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Justin Hooser at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229.

This is the third traffic fatality this year compared to four at this time last year.