Loved ones mourn men killed in hit-and-run crash along Farrington Hwy.



Family and friends are mourning the loss of two men who were killed Monday night in a hit-and-run crash in Makaha.

Jonah Ragsdale, 21, and Daniel Mole, 23, were changing the tire of a truck along the shoulder of Farrington Highway when they were hit by a white 2013 Volkswagen Passat.

Ragsdale was pronounced dead at the scene. Mole was hospitalized in critical condition and later died.

On Tuesday, dozens of loved ones visited the crash site with flowers, balloons, and messages of remembrance.

They say Ragsdale needed help from friends and was changing his tire when he got hit.

Ragsdale’s mother did not want to speak on camera, but says her son was a teddy bear and willing to give the shirt off his back.

“It’s difficult. It’s surreal. It’s unimaginable. You just cannot fathom going through something like this, and it almost being disbelief,” said Mole’s father, Richard Daniel Mole. “He was kolohe. I’m not saying that because I’m his dad, but Daniel was a good kid, generally a good kid. You tell him once and he listened. He was not naughty. He was just a kolohe kid, and yeah, just very respectful.”

Richard Mole says the family is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

“Last night at the comprehensive (Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center), we had about 60 people there,” he said. “Family members and friends that are out of state reaching out. The word just goes, went out, and Daniel was loved. He was a really personable guy and people loved Daniel. He was very loved.”

Daniel Mole’s girlfriend, Ana Malabanan, told KHON2, “I was there, but I didn’t see it, because it all happened so fast. All I know is that as of right now, our family and our friends needed to be together. That’s why we’re here today for Jonah and Daniel.”

Family members of Ragsdale and Mole say they’re stunned at the sudden loss of the two friends, and hurt that the driver did not stop to help.

“I understand that accidents can be unfortunate and that people don’t do it deliberately,” Richard Mole said. “But the main question is, why wasn’t aid rendered? I could live with that. Take responsibility of your actions.”

