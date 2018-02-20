Pinks Famous Hot Dogs

By Published:

Pinks Famous Hot Dogs is a family run business that has grown from a small cart in 1939 to multiple locations all around the globe.  We visit the place it all started nearly 80 years ago in Hollywood.

For more info on the ‘Alaska Airlines Great Escape’ giveaway, go to http://khon2.com/the-alaska-airlines-great-escape-giveaway/.  Deadline to enter giveaway is this Friday, 2/23.

Alaska Airlines has the most daily nonstop flights from Hawai‘i to the most destinations on the West Coast. Let’s go somewhere.

www.alaskaair.com

Website: http://www.pinkshollywood.com/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s