Rainbow Warriors host final homestand this weekend

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team will host its final two home games of the year, beginning with a rematch versus Long Beach State on Thursday, February 22. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.

It’s been nearly seven weeks since the Rainbow Warriors fell to the 49ers, 79-71, in the conference opener for both teams on Jan. 4 in Long Beach. UH is coming off a momentous road sweep of UC Irvine and UC Riverside that stopped a five-game losing streak and moved UH back to .500 (6-6) in the Big West. The Rainbow Warriors currently sit in sixth-place in the Big West standings, just one game behind the fifth-place 49ers.

The Rainbow Warriors tied a school-record with 14 three-pointers in its 74-69 win overtime win at UC Riverside. It was UH’s second overtime game in its last four road contests. Close games have been the norm as of late with eight of UH’s last nine Big West games being decided by six points or less.

Following its game vs. Long Beach State, UH will host UC Irvine on Saturday in the team’s home finale. Out-going seniors Gibson Johnson and Mike Thomas will be honored during Senior Night festivities following the conclusion of the game.

Game 26

Who: Hawai’i (15-10, 6-6 Big West) vs. Long Beach State (13-15, 7-5 Big West)

When: Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018

Time: 7:00 p.m. HT

Where: Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) – Honolulu, HI

Television: Live on Spectrum Sports – Channels 16 (SD) and 1016 (HD). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Artie Wilson (color) on the call.

Streaming Video: BigWest.TV (Must be a Spectrum cable subscriber to stream in Hawai’i).

Radio: ESPN 1420 AM with Bobby Curran and Jeff Portnoy. Neighbor islands can listen live on KNUI on Maui, KPUA on the Big Island, KTOH on Kaua’i, and KNWJ in Pago Pago, American Samoa.

Audio Webcast: ESPN1420AM.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Ticket Information: $5-$30. UH Manoa students free with validated ID. Available for purchase online.

Promotions: Outrigger Hotels and Resorts is the game sponsor on Thursday and will award great prizes throughout the night.

Coaches: Eran Ganot is in his third season at UH (57-32). Dan Monson is in his 11th season at LBSU (183-174).

Series Information: LBSU leads, 15-9.

About Long Beach State: The 49ers have lost three of its last four games, including an 80-70 home loss to league-leading UCSB in their last game on Feb. 15…senior forward Gabe Levin had 20 points and 11 rebounds in the loss and is in the top five in scoring (18.4 ppg) and rebounding (7.5 rpg) in the Big West…LBSU is 5-8 in road games and 3-2 in Big West road games.

