Sen. Hirono: “President Trump created this mess”

It’s been a busy time for congress. A “to-do” list that included a bi-partisan spending bill, the on-going immigration debate and the White House’s security clearance process — just to name a few.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono joined us in studio to talk about some of the pressing issues including the provisions she supported in a deal reached that brought an end to the 8-hour government shutdown.

President Trump is accusing democrats of abandoning “dreamers,” because they wouldn’t back his immigration plan and White House spokesman Raj Shah continues to point to the President’s March 5th deadline and says, “we want congress to act.”

Hirono says President Trump is a “liar” and “created this mess.”