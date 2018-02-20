Teen arrested after social media post mentions ‘shooting up local schools’

Police will be at Konawaena High School on Wednesday, Feb. 21, after a social media post made reference to “shooting up local schools.”

Police were notified of the post at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20. According to police, an investigation revealed the message was posted by a 17-year-old boy.

The teen was taken into custody at around 7 p.m., charged with terroristic threatening in the second degree, and released to a parent.

Although the post did not contain a specific school, police say the teen suspect was connected with Konawaena High School.

Police will also be at Pahoa High and Intermediate School after a juvenile referenced bringing a gun to school.

Police say that juvenile has been contacted.