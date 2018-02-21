5th ranked Beach ‘Bows open season with UCLA & Stanford this weekend

The University of Hawai’i beach volleyball team kicks off the 2018 season by hosting the Rainbow Wahine Classic, Feb. 24 and 25, at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. The SandBows will host a pair of Pac-12 foes in No. 3 UCLA and No. 17 Stanford in round-robin action during the weekend.

“This will be a very challenging start to our season,” head coach Jeff Hall said. “We got two talented Pac-12 squads coming in for a fun-filled weekend of high-level volleyball. Our team has been training hard all year and we’re ready for the challenge.”

Hall begins his fourth year at the helm of the Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball program with one of his best teams yet. A total of 13 players-including eight starters-return from the 2017 squad that won a school-record 29 matches and finished third in the NCAA Championships. UH will make another title run this season with a team loaded by a pair of All-Americans in Morgan Martin and Emily Maglio, as well as five other all-conference players.

The Rainbow Wahine Classic is one of five home weekend events that UH will host this year, capped in late April by the Big West Championship. It wll be the first time the two-time defending champion SandBows will host the conference tournament. The 2018 NCAA Championships will once again be held in Gulf Shores, Ala., May 4-6.

Quick Set

Matches 1-4

What: Rainbow Wahine Classic

Who: No. 3 UCLA, No. 5 Hawai’i, No. 17 Stanford

When: February 24-25

Where: Clarence T.C. Ching Complex – Honolulu, O’ahu.

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Series History: UH is 5-3 all-time versus UCLA and 3-0 versus Stanford…UH and UCLA will meet for the first time since splitting a pair of matches at the 2016 NCAA Championships…the ‘Bows swept the Cardinal, 5-0, last season in Irvine, Calif.

This Week’s Schedule

Saturday, February 24

UCLA vs. Stanford 10:00 a.m.

Hawai’i vs. Stanford 1:00 p.m.

Hawai’i vs. UCLA 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 25

Stanford vs. UCLA 10:00 a.m.

Hawai’i vs. UCLA 1:00 p.m.

Hawai’i vs. Stanford 4:00 p.m.