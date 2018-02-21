Community voices concerns about Old Stadium Park homeless

Dozens of people gathered at the McCully Moiliili library Wednesday night.

Residents offered suggestions as well as frustration.

Some asked about enforcement, while others asked what’s being done to help homeless individuals get off the streets and into housing.

Representative Della au Bellatti spoke with residents about a community court pilot program meant to deal with non-violent offenders. “We do have a community court outreach program. It’s pilot program between the judiciary and the prosecutors and public defenders. That’s one avenue, one means through which we are looking to try to help address nonviolent offenders who comprise this population.”