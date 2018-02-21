Community voices concerns about Old Stadium Park homeless

By Published: Updated:

Dozens of people gathered at the McCully Moiliili library Wednesday night.

Residents offered suggestions as well as frustration.

Some asked about enforcement, while others asked what’s being done to help homeless individuals get off the streets and into housing.

Representative Della au Bellatti spoke with residents about a community court pilot program meant to deal with non-violent offenders. “We do have a community court outreach program. It’s pilot program between the judiciary and the prosecutors and public defenders. That’s one avenue, one means through which we are looking to try to help address nonviolent offenders who comprise this population.”

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s