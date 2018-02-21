Costco to eliminate photo-printing service at Iwilei warehouse

Starting in April, Costco will no longer offer photo-printing services at its Iwilei warehouse.

A letter was recently sent to thousands of members to inform them of the change, which is slated to take effect on or about April 16.

“Since the introduction of camera phones and social media, the need for printing photos has steeply declined, even though the number of pictures taken continues to grow. After careful consideration, we have determined the print volume at the Iwilei, Hi Costco no longer requires on-site photo printing,” it states.

The store’s general manager tells us the elimination of photo-printing services will allow the store to expand other departments, such as fresh produce, deli, and dairy.

Photo printing, products, and services will still be available at Costco’s Hawaii Kai, Waipio, and Kapolei locations, as well as online.