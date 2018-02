Hawaii Swish return to court this weekend, Prep All Stars to be honored at halftime

The American Basketball Association season rolls on for the Hawaii Swish (2-0) this weekend against the Akron Aviators.

The Swish, who have won six consecutive games dating back to last season will hit the court at the Blaisdell Center at 7:30pm on Sunday.

Former Chaminade standout Leon Ballard is off to a solid start to the 2018 season, leading the team in scoring at 24 points and 10 rebounds per game.

At halftime of the Swish and Aviators game, the players for the Hawaii Senior All-Star Classic will be introduced by the game’s founder and Swish president/guard Geremy Robinson.

Prior to the Swish game is an exhibition between the Honolulu Police Department and the Honolulu Fire Department.

2018 HAWAII SENIOR ALL STAR CLASSIC ROSTERS:

March 3rd, 2018 at Blaisdell Arena

Girls game: Tip-off 3pm, Boys game to follow

OIA BOYS

*CALEB CASINAS MOANALUA

*CAMRON HENRY MILILANI

*TOLU SMITH KAHUKU

*ZOAR NEDD KAPOLEI

*JAYMIN KHANSMITH KAISER

*JAYDEN WYATT NANIKULI

*CALAB CORPENING MCKINLEY

*SAIGE PULU MOANALUA

*KYLE MORAGA MCKINLEY

*ANDREW KEAENEY KALAHEO

COACH:* GARY ELLISON KAPOLEI

ILH BOYS

*KAMEREN VICTORINO KATO

KAMEHAMEHA

*ZAYNE CHONG PUNAHOU

*KOBE YOUNG KAMEHAMEHA

*ISIAH GELACIO MARYKNOLL

*LELE KAWAIAEA KAMEHAMEHA

*JAYLEN CAIN MARYKNOLL

*COLE ARCENEAUX PUNAHOU

*MICAH MITCHELL HBA

*JAYLEN SMITH SAINT LOUIS

*JORDAN PEREZ MARYKNOLL

COACH: *KELLY MARYKNOLL

OIA GIRLS

*GIEANI BALINO CAMPBELL

*CHERILYN MOLINA KONAWAENA

*BRAEANNA ESTABILLO LAHAINALUNA

*MAKAYLA TABLIT KONOWAENA

*SUNSHINE VENCENTE ROOSEVELT

*DELYLAH SANERIVI MOANALUA

*LOGAN LUKE KALANI

*KAYLIE ESPINAS KALANI

*ASHLEY PERALTA KAMAHAMEHA MAUI

*ALEXIS CORREA KAPOLEI

Coach: *CHI MOK

ILH GIRLS

*JEWEL PAALUHI-CAULK KAMEHAMEHA

*RHIANNE OMORI MARYKNOLL

*KELLI OKAMURA IOLANI

*DAKOTA VIENA MARYKNOLL

*BELLA CRAVENS MARYKNOLL

*MOE NOTOA MARYKNOLL

*CHAYSE MILNE MARYKNOLL

*KIANA VIERRA KAMEHAMEHA

*NATALIE BRANDER CALVARY CHAPEL

*TANISHA ELBOURNE PUNAHOU

COACH:*CHICO FURTADO