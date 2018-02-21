Historic weekend ahead: ‘Bows open Big West Conference play vs. UC Irvine

History will be made this week when the University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team hosts its first-ever Big West Conference matches against UC Irvine, Friday, Feb. 23 and Sunday, Feb. 25 at the Stan Sheriff Center. Friday’s match begins at 7:00 p.m., while Sunday’s match is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

After spending 24 years in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation, UH (8-1) moved to the Big West this season after the league added men’s volleyball to its sports line-up. Along with the UH-UCI match on Friday, UC San Diego travels to UC Santa Barbara for a BWC match-up, marking a historic day for the conference.

The Rainbow Warriors enter this week’s series riding a 13-match home conference win streak dating back to 2016. In the midst of a 12-match homestand — its longest in 20 years — Hawai’i is 4-1 although two of those matches did not count towards its overall record.

UH continues to hold on to its No. 3 national ranking for the fifth consecutive week while UCI (10-3) fell one spot to No. 5 after dropping its second straight match. This week’s match-up features two of the top offenses in the country (UH #2 .362; UCI #4 .341).

UH has won the last four matches between the teams. UCI had won the previous 11.

Matches #10-11

Who: No. 3 Hawai’i (8-1) vs. No. 5 UC Irvine (10-3)

When: Friday, Feb. 23 and Sunday, Feb. 25

Time: 7:00 p.m. (Fri.) & 5:00 p.,m. (Sun.)

Where: Stan Sheriff Center; Honolulu, O’ahu

Television Coverage: Spectrum Sports; Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play), Chris McLachlin (color)

Streaming Video: http://www.bigwest.tv

Radio Coverage: NBC Sports Radio 1500AM (Friday), ESPN 1420AM (Sunday); Tiff Wells (play-by-play)

Audio Webcast: nbcsportsradiohawaii.com and espn1420am.com

Live Stats: Available at HawaiiAthletics.com

Tickets: Lower – Adult $14-16, Senior Citizen (ages 65+) $10, Student (4-HS) $5; Upper – Adult $14, Senior Citizen $10, Student $5; UH-Manoa students receive admission with validated ID.

