Interleague play set for OIA, ILH teams in two-season pilot program

The OIA and ILH have reached an agreement on an interleague schedule of non-league games for the 2018 and 2019 football seasons.

The announcement makes official the deal KHON2 reported last week between the public and private school leagues.

“On behalf of the OIA membership, we’re pleased to have reached an agreement with the ILH to compete in an interleague schedule of non-league football games and look forward to exciting competition on all three divisions beginning with the upcoming season,” said OIA executive director Raymond Fujino.

“The ILH is very grateful and looking forward to this partnership with the OIA that will create renewed interest and benefit the athletic programs and student-athletes from both leagues,” said ILH executive director Blane Gaison.

The two leagues will compete in a schedule featuring three divisions, with a breakdown as follows:

Open Division: 6 OIA teams and 3 ILH teams. OIA: Campbell, Farrington, Kahuku, Kapolei, Mililani, Waianae. ILH: Kamehameha, Punahou, St. Louis.

6 OIA teams and 3 ILH teams. OIA: Campbell, Farrington, Kahuku, Kapolei, Mililani, Waianae. ILH: Kamehameha, Punahou, St. Louis. Division I: 8 OIA teams and 2 ILH teams. OIA: Aiea, Castle, Kailua, Leilehua, Moanalua, Radford, Nanakuli, Waipahu. ILH: Damien, St. Francis.

8 OIA teams and 2 ILH teams. OIA: Aiea, Castle, Kailua, Leilehua, Moanalua, Radford, Nanakuli, Waipahu. ILH: Damien, St. Francis. Division II: 8 OIA teams and 2 ILH teams. OIA: Kaimuki, Kaiser, Kalaheo, Kalani, McKinley, Pearl City, Roosevelt, Waialua. ILH: Iolani, PAC-5.

It’s a schedule high school football fans have been clamoring for for years.

“For this to happen, this is a great day for football,” Cover2 analyst Rich Miano said. “This from a safety standpoint, a competitive standpoint, a revenue standpoint. The gods are smiling down on football in general. We’ve been craving for this. Fans have been craving for it. I think it just makes it more competitive because it makes it more safe. It makes it more revenue producing, which all of these schools need this revenue to play this game of football. I just think it’s a win-win for everybody.”

All teams in their respective divisions will play each other once.

The non-league game schedules for each division have yet to be finalized and will thus be announced at a later date.

After the completion of the 2019 football season, the two leagues will determine whether to continue with the two-year pilot program of non-league football games.