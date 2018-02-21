Leadership change puts Sheehan at helm of Honolulu Police Commission



The Honolulu Police Commission has new leadership.

Loretta Sheehan was voted in as chair for the remainder of the year, replacing Max Sword. Steven Levinson will serve as vice chair.

Sheehan was very clear about her desire to overhaul the commission and make the commissioners more transparent and accessible.

For example, she suggested having all commissioners field questions from the media.

“It’s far more useful for the community, for the people we serve, if there’s questions the media has at the end of the open session, they should be asked right here, and they should be directed at any commissioner you want to talk to, and there should be no hesitation in asking questions,” she said. “We are allowed to have differences of opinion, because what unites us all in this room is that we want the best police department in the country, and we want to provide it with the resources and the support and the guidance and the criticism if need be to keep it that way.”

Sheehan also offered the expertise of individual commissioners as resources for the Honolulu Police Department.

“What I’d like to see is the commission becoming more of a board that you (HPD) would find a way to take advantage of all of our talents,” Sheehan said, pointing to fellow commissioners’ experience in business, finance, legislature, and media.

Sheehan also said she would like to have more communication with neighbor-island commissioners, especially with respect to legislation that could affect the entire state.

Sheehan was sworn in as a commissioner in August 2016.

She is an attorney in civil practice at Davis Levin Livingston and serves on the Board of Advisers for the Domestic Violence Action Center.

She previously served as Honolulu deputy prosecuting attorney and assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Hawaii.

About the Honolulu Police Commission

“The Honolulu Police Commission is made up of seven individuals appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council. All members serve staggered terms of five years, volunteering their services and receiving no compensation. The commission elects its own chair and vice chair each year from among its members.The Police Commission has the following mandated responsibilities: appoints and may remove the Chief of Police; reviews rules and regulations for the administration of the Honolulu Police Department; reviews the annual budget prepared by the Chief of Police and may make recommendations thereon to the Mayor; receives, considers, and investigates charges brought by the public against the conduct of the department or any of its members and submits a written report of its findings to the Chief of Police. The commissioners are committed to continue working proactively with the department to address problems regarding police conduct and other issues.”