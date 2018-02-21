Nuuanu apartment building considered ‘unlivable’ after 2-alarm fire



The American Red Cross is assisting several families after a two-alarm fire damaged their Nuuanu apartment building.

The initial alarm came in at 10:25 a.m. from 23 Iliahi Street.

Caroline Skinner, who lives in a nearby building, says the smell of smoke woke her up.

“I saw the flames all up on the second floor. I mean it was huge. They were absolutely enormous, and then actually the telephone poles, all the wiring started exploding at that point as well, so there were sparks going everywhere,” she said.

Fire officials say crews arrived to find flames coming out of the second story, on the right side of the structure.

A mother and child were in a first-floor unit when the fire broke out. Officials say they smelled smoke and were able to escape safely.

A dog on the second floor perished in the fire. The dog’s owner, who did not want to go on camera, tells us Leohu was only two months old. Her mother was able to jump out of the second-story window to escape the flames.

“There’s no known smoke detectors in the building,” said Capt. Scot Seguirant, Honolulu Fire Department. “We want to make sure the public, please make sure you have a working smoke alarm. Smoke alarms do save lives.”

Fire officials say an active power line burned off and fell on the ground, creating a hazard for firefighters. Hawaiian Electric crews responded.

The fire was extinguished just after 11 a.m. The cause remains under investigation.

Officials say the building is “unlivable” with damage estimated at $300,000 to the structure and $60,000 to its contents. Two second-floor units sustained fire damage, while three lower-level units suffered water damage.

Fire officials say nine people live in the building.

While nearby Hongwanji Mission School was not affected, head of school Dave Randall says employees rushed to help.

“Two of our staff members ran down to the apartment building, started pounding on doors, getting everybody out,” he said. “Since it was almost lunchtime, all of the young kids who were in the apartment building who came out, we brought them lunch, we brought them slippers, to make sure they’d be safe and at least have something to eat, because it’d probably be a while until they got into their apartments.”