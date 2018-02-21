Should state hospital patients with violent pasts be tracked post-release?

They’ve killed, raped, and grievously injured innocent people.

But when someone behind a violent crime is sent to Hawaii State Hospital, no one, not even the victim, knows when he or she is let out.

Much of their history is hidden by privacy laws, but one victim has made it his mission to push for change.

Getting to the top of the Koko Crater trail is quite an accomplishment. But for Nick Iwamoto, it brings nothing but bad memories.

On Feb. 1, 2009, Iwamoto was stabbed 18 times and pushed off the top of the crater. He was in the hospital for a month.

“It was a random, unprovoked attack,” Iwamoto said. “But I survived and it’s nothing less than a miracle. But I still deal with the fallout of the attack to this day.”

His physical wounds have healed, but his emotional wounds are still raw.

The man who attacked him, Benjamin Davis, was acquitted of attempted murder by reason of insanity and sent to Hawaii State Hospital.

According to court records, in October 2016, the court granted Davis a conditional release, and he was moved from the hospital to a group home off hospital property.

Two weeks ago, the court granted Davis permission to move from the group home to live at his parents’ house, adding salt to Iwamoto’s wounds.

“I didn’t know that my attacker had been released to live with his parents until you told me yesterday,” Iwamoto said. “This goes to show you the ineptitude of the state, that they will leave a victim of probably the most brutal attempted murder in this state’s history completely out of the loop at every turn.”

Davis is just one of a number of people who’ve been acquitted of crimes and sent to the state hospital but are no longer there.

Because of privacy laws, the public doesn’t have an easy way to find out when someone’s released.

We asked state lawmakers if there’s a chance of ever having a registry of people released from the state hospital, like there’s one for sex offenders.

“We certainly would like the public to have the right to know. I feel it’s incumbent on us to know who’s our neighbors,” said state Rep. John Mizuno, D, Health and Human Services Committee chair. “On one hand, we have the people on the sex offense registry and that’s crystal clear. I can find out. I can just go to the internet. On the other hand, the person who has a mental condition is protected by federal law.”

Not knowing about someone’s violent past can have deadly consequences. The Alcaraz family didn’t know about Emily Rauschenburg’s history when they took her into their care home.

In 1984, Rauschenburg was arrested for setting a Punchbowl boarding house on fire, killing a man. She was acquitted by reason of insanity and sent to the state hospital. She was eventually released.

Then in 2001, she stabbed her caretaker to death.

“She knew I didn’t like crackers, but she brought the crackers to annoy me,” Rauschenburg said in court in December 2002. “I just lost control, and I picked up the knife, and I stabbed her.”

In that case, Rauschenburg was sentenced to life in prison.

For that Alcaraz family, if only they had known.

“I lost a wife. It’s just like my life. But she is gone. All my children have suffered a lot,” the victim’s husband, Bartolome Alcaraz, said in June 2003.

Some doctors argue that mentally ill patients can be treated, and deserve a new lease on life.

But Iwamoto can’t come to grips with that, especially when he looks at what he’s gone through, and he doesn’t want anyone else to have to go through that.

“His reintegration into society has become more important than public safety, and that is unforgivable,” Iwamoto said.