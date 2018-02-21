Smart garage adds hundreds of parking stalls to Ward Village

Hundreds of new parking stalls are now open at Ward Village.

A blessing was held for the Aeo Ward Village parking garage Wednesday.

Three-hundred-eighty-four stalls on levels four through six are now open in Aeo on Queen Street.

“This is fulfilling a promise that we made to take these surface parking lots that used to be throughout the neighborhood and turn them into smart convenient parking structures so that people can park once and walk throughout the neighborhood,” said Race Randle, senior vice president, Howard Hughes Corp.

The structure is equipped with smart technology to optimize parking guidance, reduce wait time, and improve overall traffic flow.

“As you pull into the parking structure, you’ll see a sign that tells you how many stalls are available on each floor, and then as you get up to the different floors, you’ll see lights in the parking stalls that will indicate whether the stall is open or not,” Randle explained.

The remainder of the parking structure will open this summer to coincide with the opening of the upcoming flagship Whole Foods Market on the building’s ground floor. Levels two and three will be designated for Whole Foods customers.

In all, 720 parking stalls will be added to the community.

Overnight parking is not allowed.