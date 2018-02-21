Storm forced millions of gallons of sewer water to spill in Windward Oahu

This weekend’s rainstorm caused millions of gallons of sewer water to spill in Windward Oahu.

A brown water advisory is posted for Kailua and Lanikai beaches, along with Oahu’s North Shore.

The city Department of Environmental Services released start and stop times of rain-induced sewer spills, along with the amounts recovered by crews.

The breakdown includes 2.18 million gallons spilled from the Ahuimanu Pretreatment Facility and 6.5 million gallons spilled from the Kaneohe Pretreatment Facility.

The city says much of what spilled was storm water, and officials are asking everyone not to divert rain water into the city’s sewer system.

Location Start/Stop Times Est. Volume in Gallons Ahuimanu Pretreatment Facility 2 p.m. (2/18)/12:05 a.m. (2/19) 2.18 million Kaneohe Pretreatment Facility 2 p.m. (2/18)/12:20 a.m. (2/19) 6.5 million 45-1072 Grote Road 2:36 p.m. / 3:05 p.m. (2/18) 1,200 137 Popoia Road 6:09 p.m. (2/18)/1:06 a.m. (2/19) 63,765 (6,750 recovered) 431C Kawailoa Road 5:35 p.m. (2/18)/ 1:06 a.m. (2/19) 21,065 (21,065 recovered) 425C Kawailoa Road 7:45 p.m. (2/18)/ 1:06 a.m. (2/19) 14,565 (14,565 recovered)

The Ahuimanu Pretreatment Facility experiences an average daily sewer flow of 0.76 million gallons per day (mgd), but during the weekend storm received flows totaling 2.7 million gallons to 2.9 million gallons.

The Kaneohe Pretreatment Facility sees average daily sewer flows of 6.4 million gallons per day, but during the weekend storm received flows totaling 25.6 million gallons to 27.9 million gallons.