Student arrested after threat made at Leilehua High School



A student at Leilehua High School was taken into police custody Wednesday morning for terroristic threatening.

According to a letter from the school’s principal, “when we learned of a threat made this morning, we immediately notified the Honolulu Police Department. They have advised the school that there is no imminent threat to campus.

“When a threat comes in, no matter what it says, how it’s done, whether it’s on social media, verbally, or a written note, police are called and an investigation is launched,” said Department of Education spokeswoman Donalyn Dela Cruz. “All of those resources are being put into this, and for individuals who feel this is fun, that this is something they can get attention for, they need to know there are severe consequences for their actions.”

The DOE says terroristic threats are considered Class A student conduct offenses. Penalties range from detention to dismissal with the possibility of arrest and serious criminal charges.

School got out just before 1 p.m. and parents were notified about an hour later.

One student said the school did not inform them about what happened before class was dismissed.

“If someone was to hear about it, then there would be a lot of panic going on in the school,” said 11th-grader Alika Rosa. “It’s kind of scary, because it’s not funny and stuff. It’s something serious.”

“It makes me feel worried, worried for my kids, worried for other kids, and just worried about the community in general,” said father Lucas Rosa. “Just got to be aware of what’s going on, and just take the threats serious.”

The boy will be released from police custody to his parents, and a date will be set in juvenile court.

School officials say classes will continue as normal on Thursday.