Audit claims Hawaii Tourism Authority spends extravagantly with little accountability



Extravagant spending and not enough accountability.

The state auditor says the Hawaii Tourism Authority is not ensuring that public funds are being used effectively and efficiently.

HTA is a semiautonomous agency, so it gets more freedom that other state agencies to operate.

Auditors say that freedom has led the agency to be less accountable and less prepared, allowing its contractors to “underperform and overspend.”

For example, mainland entertainment company AEG manages the Hawaii Convention Center with an annual budget of more than $20 million. AEG is required to submit receipts in order to be reimbursed.

Auditors spent seven months going through receipts and documents, and noticed AEG did not submit receipts for expenses like airfare, lodging, and meals at places like Alan Wong’s and Morimoto.

Some receipts that were submitted were what auditors called “extravagant,” such as $50,000 for first-class airfare, more than $400-per-night hotel rooms, compared to other employees’ lodging at an average of $266 per night, and even one-day chauffeur service for $369.

HTA board chairman Rick Fried says he appreciates the auditor’s findings, and there’s always room for improvement.

But Fried says HTA is not wasting taxpayer money, and what’s unclear in the audit is the state examined expenses from 2013 to mid-2016.

Since 2015, Fried says HTA underwent new leadership and has tightened the reins since.

“We have tightened it up a lot. There’s no question. AEG is now every month coming in, giving us detailed reports, which is new. We follow them very closely. They have to get approval on their budget, every item,” he said. “We’re bringing in dramatically more business, higher-end business. There’s always improvements that can be made. They address it and we respond to it and appreciate the concerns they raise, but generally speaking, we don’t agree with that.”

“There’s no verification that the cost was actually incurred. There’s no verification the cost was reasonable, that it was necessary,” said state auditor Les Kondo. “It’s public money, and that was our big finding. Given that it’s public money and they’re a public agency, they have to be more accountable. They have to be more responsible with public money.”

Based on those findings, the state thinks the scenario of what they call improper spending has likely happened before.

The audit stresses the agency’s mission to grow tourism is important for the state’s standard of living, so properly using public funds is vital.

The audit is 96 pages long and includes other findings.

Click here to view the full report.