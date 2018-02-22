Career night for Raimo races ‘Bows past the Beach, extending win streak to three games

Associated Press Published: Updated:

Zigmars Raimo scored 13 of his career-high 17 points in the second half to lead Hawaii to a 74-63 victory over Long Beach State on Thursday night.

Gibson Johnson added 13 points for the Rainbow Warriors (16-10, 7-6 Big West Conference). Raimo was 6 of 7 from the field, 5 of 6 from the line.

Hawaii shot 53 percent and Long Beach 30 in the first half, which ended with the Rainbow Warriors leading 34-25.

Barry Ogalue scored five points in 21 seconds, pulling the 49ers within four but Raimo had 10 points in a 15-2 run to push the lead back to 15 with 7:19 to play. LBSU never got closer than eight the rest of the way. Hawaii was 12 of 14 from the foul line in the second half.

Gabe Levin scored 18 for Long Beach (13-16, 7-6), making him the second transfer and 24th 49er to surpass 1,000 career points.

