Firefighters keep Aiea garage fire from spreading to home

Firefighters rushed to Aiea Thursday afternoon after a fire tore through a home’s garage.

Crews arrived at Aiea Kai Place just after 1:40 p.m. Billowing black smoke could be seen from miles away.

No one was home at the time. A Board of Water Supply crew working nearby spotted the blaze and called 911.

“When we arrived, we saw that the garage was involved in fire,” said Capt. Jonathan Kam. “We got reports from Board of Water (Supply) crews that it appeared to have started in the back, possibly an electrical box, but it is still under investigation.”

“It was really intense. We heard some popping sounds, like an explosion,” said neighbor Dottie Penna. “That was loud, and we see the trees burning.”

The fire was extinguished by 2:30 p.m. and firefighters were able to keep flames from spreading to the home.

Everything in the garage was destroyed. No vehicles were parked inside.