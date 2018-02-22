Former Hawaii woman found murdered in Nevada



Authorities are investigating the murder of a former Hawaii woman in Nevada.

It happened on Saturday, Feb. 17, in the city of Henderson, roughly 16 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

Our sister station, KLAS, identified the victim as Crystal Felipe.

Her boyfriend, Willie Bain, 42, faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

According to police, Bain called 911 at around 11:22 p.m. from a hotel parking lot and said they had an argument.

Bain’s arrest report says he told the dispatcher, “I beat her in the head. I don’t know if she is alive.”

Police found Felipe’s body lying near the rear of an SUV in a hotel parking lot with apparent head trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A half-hour before Bain called 911, officers were called to the couple’s home to investigate reports of domestic violence.

A family member had found their three children unsupervised and blood in the garage.

According to the arrest report, their son called the family member after he overheard Bain and Felipe arguing, and said his mother screamed.

Bain later told police he hit Felipe with a hammer because he was upset she was seeing other men, police said.