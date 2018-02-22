Hawaii Island police investigate attempted murder in Puna after officer shot in leg

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating an attempted murder after a police officer was shot in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in lower Puna Wednesday evening.

Around 10:22 p.m. officers were called to a reported assault on Oio Street. As officers approached the suspect’s residence, a man at the residence fired a single gunshot at police, striking an officer in the leg.

That officer (a 2-year member of the department) was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where he remains in stable condition.

The department’s Special Response Team was on scene along with Crisis Negotiators who were attempting to communicate with the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody at 7:00 a.m.

Police advicse the public to avoid North Puni Makai Loop which is closed between Ono and Ohiki Streets as the investigation continues.

Stay with KHON2 on-air and online for more developments.