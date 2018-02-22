Hundreds attend Google’s workshop to grow small, local businesses

Hundreds of people gathered Thursday morning to learn how to grow their business online.

Google presented a free “Get Your Business Online” workshop to a packed house at the Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

The workshop is designed to help local businesses reach more customers with a digital presence.

“We have taken about two weeks worth of information and shoved it down to only a few hours, but we want to make sure that they know about all the different options available to them to help them grow their business online, and use Google tools,” said Whitney Cox. “Essentially, it’s up to the business owner to get home, figure out what’s going to be best for their business, and get to work.

“It’s not just important for business owners to know about this information. It’s also really really important for consumers as well,” Cox added. “So if you’re a consumer out there, going to business owners, leave reviews for them on Google maps, it’s really, really important that you share that experience with them, that you let them know about the time you had, so business owners know that you’re there and you liked doing business with them.”

This was the first seminar Google has conducted in Hawaii, and plans are in the works for more though details have yet to be determined.

Google also offers online tutorials to help business owners get started.

Click here for more information on Grow with Google.

Google is also offering free, customized marketing materials to small businesses via Google’s Small Thanks Hub.

The kits include: a custom printed poster, sticker, window decal, table sign as well as social media assets, featuring excerpts of real customer reviews.

Click here for more information on Small Thanks with Google.