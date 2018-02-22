Kamehameha faculty member accused of having sex with student appears in court

Related Coverage Kamehameha Schools faculty member charged with sex assault



A Kamehameha Schools faculty member accused of sexually assaulting a student appeared in court Thursday.

James Maeda, 24, was charged with nine counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree sexual assault.

Court documents claim that the girl was 14 years old and a student at the school when the two began a sexual relationship.

Maeda is free after posting $450,000 bail.

Kamehameha Schools has placed him on leave as the investigation continues.

He is expected back in court next month.

In a statement issued Saturday, Feb. 17, Kevin Cockett, Kamehameha Schools vice president of communications, said:

“Earlier today, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama Head of School, Dr. Taran Chun informed parents of a situation we were made aware of concerning a student and teacher at our high school campus. These incidents are not okay. We take acts of abuse or inappropriate behavior seriously and do not tolerate any behavior that jeopardizes the safety and well-being of our students. While we cannot disclose details of the case, the faculty member was immediately placed on indefinite administrative leave and we are cooperating fully with the Honolulu Police Department. Our ability to keep students safe is our top priority. As we continue to strengthen our culture of safety at Kamehameha, it is our responsibility to encourage students to come forward and embrace an environment of vigorous and active reporting, and transparency.”

