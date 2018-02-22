Man arrested for attempted murder after teen stabbed in Ewa Beach



A 32-year-old man is in custody after a high school student was stabbed in Ewa Beach Thursday.

The stabbing occurred at around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Road and Aiami Place, down the street from Campbell High School.

We’re told the 17-year-old victim is a senior at the school, and is expected to recover.

His friend, Jace Kupukaa, saw it happen. He tells us it started with a fight between the suspect and a group of kids, and the kids followed the suspect home.

That’s when, he says, the man came out of his house and ran toward the kids with a knife.

Kupukaa says the suspect chased his friend and stabbed him.

“He came in, came back out, first came with his gun. We don’t know if it’s real or not, but after he came out with his knife, just rushing us with the knife,” Kupukaa said. “He was just telling us, kill you guys, all that stuff.”

The teen was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The suspect was arrested for second-degree attempted murder and terroristic threatening.