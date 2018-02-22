Man arrested for attempted murder after teen stabbed in Ewa Beach

By Published: Updated:


A 32-year-old man is in custody after a high school student was stabbed in Ewa Beach Thursday.

The stabbing occurred at around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Road and Aiami Place, down the street from Campbell High School.

We’re told the 17-year-old victim is a senior at the school, and is expected to recover.

His friend, Jace Kupukaa, saw it happen. He tells us it started with a fight between the suspect and a group of kids, and the kids followed the suspect home.

That’s when, he says, the man came out of his house and ran toward the kids with a knife.

Kupukaa says the suspect chased his friend and stabbed him.

“He came in, came back out, first came with his gun. We don’t know if it’s real or not, but after he came out with his knife, just rushing us with the knife,” Kupukaa said. “He was just telling us, kill you guys, all that stuff.”

The teen was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The suspect was arrested for second-degree attempted murder and terroristic threatening.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s