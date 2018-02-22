One arrested as authorities escort occupants off Coco Palms property

Armed with a court order, authorities escorted several Native Hawaiians off Coco Palms property on Kauai Thursday morning.

The group took up residence there nearly two years ago.

Several claim it is their ancestral land. They call themselves the kiai of Wailuanuiahoano, the caretakers of Wailua.

“We came to make a stand to take care of this wahi pana (legendary place) over here, with all of our burials, loi, loko ias (fishponds), and take care of it,” Jessica Hanie said, who is kanaka maoli, or full-blooded Hawaiian, and has lived there for some time. “Nobody’s been malama-ing the aina for 25 years, even though we’ve had developers in here for the past 25 years. Nobody’s done anything, so all our sacred, official places are just overgrown. So now, because we come in here as kanaka maolis to malama the aina, then we’re wrong.”

Noa Mau-Espirito thought the group had until Friday, when he planned to go back to court to challenge the order to remove them. He said he had the documents to prove it.

“We need to see paperwork, because we have a letter from the attorney general that Judge Soong’s ruling is still pending,” Mau-Espirito said, referring to Judge Michael K. Soong, District Court of the Fifth Circuit, island of Kauai.

The joint operation was conducted by 25 state sheriffs, the Kauai Police Department, the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the Attorney General’s office, and private security officers employed by the property’s owner, Coco Palms Hui.

Officers temporarily closed Kuamoo Road between Kuhio Highway and the Opaekaa Falls parking lot in Wailua Homesteads as a safety precaution during the operation. The road was closed shortly before 8:30 a.m. and reopened at approximately 9:50 a.m.

“Our primary mission for today was to ensure the safety of all parties involved, which we will continue to do in all matters that we respond to,” said Kauai Police Chief Darryl Perry.

“I empathize with our Hawaiian community in this very emotional dispute,” said Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. “As mayor, I understand the cultural and spiritual significance of this property. But above all emotions, I understand that we must all follow and respect the law. The court’s recent decision is very clear, and I continue to encourage all involved to move forward in a peaceful and respectful manner.”

One woman was arrested by sheriffs after refusing to leave the property. A trespassing charge is pending.

The historic Coco Palms resort has been closed since Hurricane Iniki tore through the state in 1992. Several developers have tried to rebuild since, but failed.

The property was purchased by Coco Palms Hui with plans to redevelop.

The new resort will feature 350 room units, 12,000 square feet of retail space, three restaurants, and a cultural center spanning over four acres that will focus on the education and significance of the site.

The owner says the project is fully approved, building permits are in place, and construction is scheduled to begin in four months.

The company said in a statement, “Coco Palms Hui LLC is grateful that this particular saga in the rebuild of the Coco Palms Resort is now history. We look forward to the next steps with final designs, engineering, permitting and then starting construction.”

In the meantime, sheriffs remain posted at the entrance to the property.

But the kiai of Wailuanuiahoano say it’s not over.

“We’re going to come back,” Hanie said. “We are going to come back and malama this place, because apparently the developers won’t. All they care about is their hotel. Well, that doesn’t feed the people.”