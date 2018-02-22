Rainbow Warriors rally to beat BYU, remain undefeated on the season

For the first time since 1999 the University of Hawaii baseball team is 4-0.

The Rainbow Warriors opened a four game series with former Western Athletic Conference rival Brigham Young University Thursday night with a 3-2 victory at Les Murakami Stadium.

Relief Pitcher Kyle Hatton earned the victory, working three scoreless innings allowing no hits with one strikeout.

Dylan Thomas posted his third save on the season, recording a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts.

At the plate, third baseman Ethan Lopez went 3-4 with a double. His eighth inning single led to Adam Fogel scoring on a throwing error to break a 2-2 tie.

Jackson Rees started the game for the ‘Bows earning no-decision, having recorded a line of six hits, two runs, and five strikeouts in five innings.

Four game series will continue Friday evening at 6:36 pm. The two teams will end the series on Saturday with a double header starting at 12:00pm.