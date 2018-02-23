Accounting mistakes led to $3.8 million in erroneous federal payments for rail



The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation is coming clean about its accounting mistakes.

In a letter to the Federal Transit Administration, HART says an internal review discovered the federal government had reimbursed roughly $3.8 million when it shouldn’t have.

In the letter, HART says W.D. Schock Company was brought on as a consultant after a previous contract ended, and raised issues with HART’s requests for reimbursement.

Schock said some of the payments were not eligible under the Uniform Relocation Assistance and Real Property Acquisition Policies Act.

HART pulled a sample of 18 of 103 relocation files in June 2017 and found 15 were deficient due to missing, inadequate, and/or inconsistent documentation. HART says there were mathematical errors and payments approved without sufficient documentation.

Out of the $13,167,274.99 HART expended up to Jan. 19, 2018, the FTA paid $3,815,020.78, or nearly 30 percent.

To ensure compliance with federal guidelines, HART says it will not request reimbursement for the next $3.8 million of eligible expenses.

HART executive director and CEO Andrew Robbins said in a statement: “While HART’s focus is on ensuring compliance going forward, HART is committed to identifying and correcting any past non-compliant actions. For that reason, we are in the process of furthering our internal review. HART will work with the FTA on any further inquiries it may have and on developing appropriate corrective actions.”

Click here to view HART’s letter to the FTA.