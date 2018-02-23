Gas prices on Molokai are more than $5 per gallon

Drivers on Molokai are paying well above the state average for a gallon of gas.
Noelani Akina Johnston shared a photo of the prices at the Texaco gas station in Kaunakakai, where a gallon of regular unleaded is going for nearly $5.15 per gallon.
According to AAA Hawaii, gas prices ticked up again for the fifth week, putting the state average at $3.46.
That’s one cent more than last Thursday, 11 cents higher than a month ago and 35 cents more than a year ago.
Here’s a snapshot of prices on Feb. 22, per AAA Hawaii:
|Area
|Regular
|One Week Change
|Record Price
|Honolulu
|$3.31
|+2 cents
|$4.48 (5/8/2011)
|Hilo
|$3.47
|+2 cents
|$4.76 (4/22/2012)
|Kahului
|$3.91
|No Change
|$4.87 (4/10/2012)
|Lihue
|$3.59
|-2 cents
|$4.98 (5/7/2011)
|Wailuku
|$3.91
|No Change
|$4.98 (5/9/2011)