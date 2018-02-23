Gas prices on Molokai are more than $5 per gallon

By Published: Updated:


Drivers on Molokai are paying well above the state average for a gallon of gas.

Noelani Akina Johnston shared a photo of the prices at the Texaco gas station in Kaunakakai, where a gallon of regular unleaded is going for nearly $5.15 per gallon.

According to AAA Hawaii, gas prices ticked up again for the fifth week, putting the state average at $3.46.

That’s one cent more than last Thursday, 11 cents higher than a month ago and 35 cents more than a year ago.

Here’s a snapshot of prices on Feb. 22, per AAA Hawaii:

Area Regular One Week Change Record Price
Honolulu $3.31 +2 cents $4.48 (5/8/2011)
Hilo $3.47 +2 cents $4.76 (4/22/2012)
Kahului $3.91 No Change $4.87 (4/10/2012)
Lihue $3.59 -2 cents $4.98 (5/7/2011)
Wailuku $3.91 No Change $4.98 (5/9/2011)

Click here for more information.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s