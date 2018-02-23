Hawaii island police ask for help locating stolen state-owned backhoe



Hawaii island police are asking the public for any information related to the theft of a state-owned backhoe.

The New Holland-brand backhoe is valued at approximately $35,000.

Police say it was stolen sometime between Dec. 4 and 5, 2017, from the northbound shoulder of Highway 11 near the 18-mile marker in Glenwood.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the theft or the current location of the backhoe to contact Officer Bronsen Kaliloa at the Pahoa Police Station at (808) 965-2716 or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.