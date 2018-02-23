Landslide closes portion of Kuhio Hwy. on Kauai’s north shore

Kuhio Highway between Lumahai and Wainiha on Kauai’s north shore is closed due to a mudslide.

Debris is blocking both lanes of the highway.

The state Department of Transportation is working to clear the road.

The Kauai Police Department is also on scene, and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Students who attend Hanalei Elementary, and Kapaa High and Middle schools, and reside in the area of and after the closure will not have school bus service.

Trash pickup for Wainiha and Haena has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24.

Kauai was under a flash flood warning as heavy rain drenched the island Thursday.

All islands remain under a flash flood watch through Friday afternoon.

For updates on road conditions and closures, call (808) 241-1725.

Click here for KHON2’s Interactive Radar.