Lawmakers look for new ways to crack down on drifting

Speeding and racing are already illegal.

Now, lawmakers are considering cracking down on drifting and drift racing specifically, by setting stiffer penalties for both.

At a recent neighborhood board meeting, city councilwoman Carol Fukunaga listened to frustrated residents tell story after story about illegal drifting up and down Tantalus.

“For the residents who’ve lived in the area for a long time, they know that drifting has been a constant problem, drifting or racing and speeding,” she said.

The discussion at the meeting was prompted by the recent crash that sent triathlete Lectie Altman to the hospital with injuries requiring multiple surgeries.

Fukunaga says multiple city agencies came together after the incident aiming to put a stop to illegal drifting on Tantalus.

“The tough part is what solutions make the most sense? The bill that we introduced is really designed to focus on public safety, how racing and drifting are not even legal. They’re illegal, but it’s a matter of enforcement,” she said.

The new legislation sets drifting and drift racing apart from reckless driving. New penalties would include up to a $2,000 fine, up to one year in prison, or both.

“This is sort of to put people on notice that speeding and racing on Tantalus is illegal to begin with, and it’s really a matter of enforcement,” Fukunaga said.

Fukunaga says other possibilities are being discussed, such as placing cameras around Tantalus to catch illegal activity, or to monitor who comes in and out of the area.

“One thing that the residents are very supportive of is maybe some sort of monitoring of everyone who goes into the area and everyone who comes out of the area, sort of like the kind of camera you have for toll roads,” she said.

Click here to view Bill 7 in its entirety.