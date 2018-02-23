NTSB: Improper maintenance led to deadly helicopter crash at Pearl Harbor



A tour helicopter was not properly maintained when it crashed in waters off Pearl Harbor two years ago, officials say.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its final report on a crash that occurred Feb. 18, 2016, with a pilot and a family of four from Ontario, Canada inside.

The aircraft “fell out of the sky” and sank within a matter of seconds.

Riley Dobson, 16, was trapped inside and had to be cut free by Good Samaritans. He later died from his injuries.

An NTSB investigation revealed that a component of the helicopter’s engine-to-transmission drive shaft “did not appear to be lubricated and that there were multiple indications of exposure to elevated temperature” and “the assembly likely failed by overheating due to lack of lubrication.”

The NTSB says investigators were told that maintenance had been recently conducted, however it was not recorded in the helicopter’s maintenance log.

Officials add, “It is likely that, when this maintenance was conducted, grease was not applied to the forward coupling as specified in the manufacturer’s maintenance manual. Further review of maintenance records revealed no entries pertaining to a current annual inspection or 100-hour inspection. Additionally, a component inspection sheet provided by the operator revealed that several required component inspections were overdue and had not been completed at the time of the accident.”

The report concludes, “Although the FAA was conducting oversight in accordance with their guidance, increased inspections may have uncovered the inadequate maintenance and documentation, which in turn, may have prevented the accident.”

Click here to read the full report.