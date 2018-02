It’s called Agu Express, open from 11am until 6pm Monday thru Saturday. It’s located at 2300 North King Street, across the New City Nissan. It’s the 7th Agu Ramen restaurant on Oahu, but this one specializes in authentic plate lunches.

If you want to know more about the newest restaurant you can go to aguramen.com or call at 797-2933.