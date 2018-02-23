Preschool teacher fired, investigation underway after allegations of mistreatment



A preschool teacher has been fired for alleged mistreatment of her students.

The woman worked at Kroc Center Hawaii’s Early Childhood Education Center in Ewa, which is run by the Salvation Army.

She is now under investigation by the state’s Child Welfare Services.

Heidi Twiggs-Akau was the center’s lead preschool teacher, and says she witnessed the teacher yell at a little girl in December.

“I have seen a teacher yell into a child’s ear. I don’t feel that was right. I brought it up to the director and the operations director,” she said.

Twiggs-Akau says it was “shocking.” “She yelled in her ear, and told her, ‘Do you like when I do that to you?'” she recalled.

Twiggs-Akau says she quit shortly after reporting it to authorities, because “I don’t believe in putting my name in something that I don’t believe in.”

Kari Akina was an aide in the fired teacher’s classroom from August to November 2017.

“I witnessed the yelling in the kids’ ears, and grabbing the kids’ hands and bracing them down too,” said Akina. “The kids would be just terrified of that. After like, they were quiet after she did what she did to the kids.”

Kroc Center Hawaii looked into the allegations, as did Child Welfare Services, and the teacher was fired earlier this month.

In each of the two years she was employed at Kroc Center, the Salvation Army says 16 students were in her class, ages 2 to 3.

She interacted with students during an early drop-off program, and a spokesman said they only notified the parents of children who were in the teacher’s assigned classroom.

Thirty-seven parents were notified of the teacher’s termination in a letter dated Feb. 12.

The Kroc Center’s preschool director was also fired for “failure to observe policies and procedures.”

In a statement, Divisional Leader Maj. John Chamness with The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands replied:

“We are aware of an allegation of a non-sexual nature at the KROC Keiki Learning Center preschool and are cooperating with authorities. Both we and the appropriate state authorities have been investigating the report. The Salvation Army’s investigation, conducted by an independent, outside investigator, has concluded and found that a preschool teacher, did not comply with our high standards for treatment of children in her class. The Salvation Army does not tolerate any violations of its child safety policy and we terminated the employment of the teacher and the preschool’s early childhood education director. In addition, we will be retraining all preschool staff in our abuse prevention program, Protecting The Mission. The program teaches all to identify and report any incident outside the norm. More than 400 keiki have been taught and nurtured at the KROC Keiki Learning Center since it opened in 2012. We are committed to seeing this issue resolved and are praying for all of those involved.”

The center is offering free hearing tests in case any children suffered hearing loss.

If the test finds any hearing problems, the center says it will work with each parent individually and confidentially.