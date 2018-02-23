Psychologist hired by Kamehameha Schools explains sexual misconduct training



Kamehameha Schools held a training session on its Kapalama campus last week that focused on preventing sexual misconduct.

The training is meant to protect students from being victims of sexual abuse, and also fulfills the terms of an $80 million settlement awarded to 32 Kamehameha students sexually molested decades ago.

The school brought in psychologist Dr. Alex Bivens to conduct the training.

“To be really good at prevention, you also want to look for people who are doing things for unnecessary reasons with children,” he explained.

Last week Friday, band teacher James Maeda was arrested, accused of first-degree sexual assault for having a relationship with a student.

“Kamehameha Schools is taking this issue very, very seriously,” Bivens said. “They laid a lot of ground work before I got in, covering what is and is not appropriate behavior for faculty and students.”

Bivens taught the intensive two-hour workshop last Thursday and Friday. He says his training is based on giving the faculty tools and specific things to look for.

“I train people to have a very objective view of what they’re seeing,” Bivens explained, “and not to discount somebody’s behavior just because they know the person or think they do.”

He described two terms he discussed in training: the halo effect and familiarity.

The halo effect refers to people with impressive credentials. “People are less likely to suspect them,” Bivens explained. “They assume, well, he’s at this high position, he must have a reason for wanting to get alone with this child or something like that. Now that halo effect is gone. All the employees know that regardless of what the person’s position is or what’s happening, that their job is to start a conversation about why this person is basically violating certain kinds of professional boundaries.

“The problem with familiarity,” Bivens continued, “is that sometimes child molesters will make an effort to develop friendships or develop professional relationships that create that sense of familiarity that you know somebody, and you wouldn’t think that that person, the way you know them, would ever commit sexual misconduct.”

Bivens says the key is that people need to ask questions.

“Even if it doesn’t constitute abuse, all the employees at Kamehameha Schools will now have a language to use and will have a way of creating a conversation around those things that they observe, regardless of who it is they observe doing it,” Bivens explained. “It’s important to start a conversation about that person, so that at the very least, they can get feedback or if something needs to be uncovered, it can be uncovered.

“People that have ulterior motives for being in an institution will not like working in a place where everybody is following up on ‘Oh, by the way, why did you take that child aside that time? It seemed like the two of you were having an intense conversation. What was going on?’ It’s those kinds of questions that make pedophiles very uncomfortable,” Bivens said.

Bivens will travel to the Kamehameha Schools’ neighbor-island campuses next week to teach the faculty there.