Rainbow Wahine swept by Weber State

LOS ANGELES, Calif.—The University of Hawai’i softball team were swept by Weber State on Day 2 of the LMU Tournament at Smith Field in Los Angeles, Calif. Weber State defeated Hawai’i, 11-2 in six innings in the first game and in the second game, WSU held off UH 4-1. After winning five-straight games to end the Marucci Desert Classic in Las Vegas last week, the ‘Bows have lost their last four straight games. The Rainbow Wahine fall to 5-6 on the season and will conclude the LMU Tournament early on Saturday morning at 7:00 am HT against Weber State.

Weber State 11, Hawai’i 2 (6)

Box Score (html)

The Wildcats took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third. Sydney White and Takesha Saltern led off the inning with back-to-back singles. The UH defense then got a groundout and a fly out, but Rae Gall rapped a single to leftcenter to drive in White. Gall moved to second on a wild pitch to put both runners into scoring position for Molly Horne, who drove in both runners with a single to the right-center gap for the 3-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, WSU doubled their scoring output by adding another three runs on the scoreboard. The Wildcats’ scored on a sacrifice fly by Juliana Tricarico to center and a 2-RBI double to rightfield by Mckinley Brinkerhoff to extend their lead to 6-0.

Weber State then put the game out of reach for the ‘Bows, posting five runs in the top of the sixth to go up 11-0. The Wildcats got a three-run home run from Gall and later a two-run roundtripper by Ashlyn Visser.

Hawai’i however avoided a shutout by posting two runs in the bottom of the sixth. After a ground out to start the inning, UH got three straight singles by Callee Heen, Nicole Lopez and Madison Veldman to load the bases. After an infield fly, Chardonnay Pantastico drove in pinch runnerCourtney Hiruko with a single to right field. Laura Jaquez was then hit by a pitch with the bases sill loaded to allow Lopez to cross the plate, but that is how the game would end with the score in favor of Weber State, 11-2.

UH starting pitcher Brittany Hitchcock (3-3) took the loss, throwing three-and-two-thirds innings. She allowed six runs on eight hits with a walk and no strikeouts. Freshman pitcher Emily Kleecame in relief of Hitchcock and threw an inning and two-thirds, allowing three runs on three hits with a walk. Rookie pitcher Dominique Martinez closed the game, getting the final two outs in the sixth inning. She allowed two runs on two hits.

Weber State’s Kate Donaldson earned a complete game win. She improved to 2-1 this season and she gave up two runs on seven hits with one strikeout.

Weber State 4, Hawai’i 1

Box Score (html)

Weber State scored two runs in the bottom of the third. Salter led off with a single to the pitcher and a batter later she stole second. The Wildcats then scored with a single to the catcher on Hawker. Later Gall drove in Hawker from third with groundout for the 2-0 lead.

Hawai’i cut their deficit in half when Nicole Lopez drove in Chardonnay Pantastico from second with an RBI single to rightfield.

But in the bottom of the sixth, the Wildcats extended their lead to 4-1 as Visser hit an RBI double and Tricarico added an RBI single.

UH starter Dana Thomsen fell to 2-3 on the season. She gave up four runs on seven hits with a walk and nine strikeouts in six innings of work.

WSU starter Bohling earned the win to even her record at 2-2. She gave up one run on three hits with a walk and 10 strikeouts in seven innings.

The Rainbow Wahine will face the Wildcats one last time on Saturday to complete play in the LMU Tournament. UH will take on WSU at 7:00 am HT at Smith Field in Los Angeles, Calif.

