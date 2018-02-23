State extends pilot program for Uber, Lyft operations at Honolulu airport



A pilot program that allows ridesharing companies Uber and Lyft to pick up customers at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu has been extended.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation is allowing the companies to continue airport service for an additional six months beginning March 1.

HDOT implemented a three-month trial period beginning Dec. 1, 2017. Since then, officials say the companies provided more than 50,000 pick-ups combined from the airport.

“Transportation options are evolving and we don’t want to turn our back on new services that the public uses,” said Jade Butay, Hawaii Department of Transportation Interim Director. “We will use the next six months to further understand how the new services mix with current services and to gather additional performance data.”

“We have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from riders and drivers, so we will continue to work closely with the Department of Transportation and airport staff to ensure Uber has a permanent home at HNL,” said Tabatha Chow, senior operations manager, Uber Hawaii.

During the extension, there will continue to be two designated pickup areas on airport property. Both are located on the second level median curb.

One pickup location is at the Interisland Terminal across from Lobby 2 and the other is located at the Overseas Terminal across from Lobby 8. Pick up locations are subject to relocation as construction at the airport proceeds.

Five Lyft/Uber drivers have been cited for attempting to pick up passengers outside of the designated areas.

Officials say they will use the extension to work on permanently changing the rules to incorporate ridesharing companies at the airport.

The rules were last changed in 2002, before ridesharing technology even existed.

The process is expected to take approximately four to six months and will include a public comment period.