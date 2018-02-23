Suspect wanted after First Hawaiian Bank robbed in Chinatown

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking the public for help finding a man suspected of robbing First Hawaiian Bank’s Chinatown branch.
It happened on Friday, Feb. 23, at around 9:13 a.m. at 2 N. King Street.
Police say the suspect approached the teller, handed over a note that said he wanted money, took the money, and fled.
The man is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans, and a black wool cap.
He has a blue-colored “C” tattoo behind his right ear.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or submit an anonymous web tip here.
CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.