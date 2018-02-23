Suspect wanted after First Hawaiian Bank robbed in Chinatown



CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking the public for help finding a man suspected of robbing First Hawaiian Bank’s Chinatown branch.

It happened on Friday, Feb. 23, at around 9:13 a.m. at 2 N. King Street.

Police say the suspect approached the teller, handed over a note that said he wanted money, took the money, and fled.

The man is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans, and a black wool cap.

He has a blue-colored “C” tattoo behind his right ear.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or submit an anonymous web tip here.

CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.