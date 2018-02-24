(5) Beach Bows dominant in season opener

HONOLULU – The No. 5 University of Hawai’i beach volleyball team successfully opened the 2018 season with a pair of wins over No. 3 UCLA and No. 17 Stanford Saturday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

The Rainbow Wahine (2-0) dominated the featured match-up of the day against the third-ranked Bruins. The teams last met in an elimination match at the 2016 NCAA Championship. UH took the early lead in the dual winning in straight-sets at No. 5 and No. 3. The team of Paige Dreeuws and Hannah Zalopany defeated Savvy Simo and Chanti Holroyd, 21-15, 24-22 at No. 5 while Morgan Martin and Lea Monkhouse downed Elise Zappia and Madi Yeomans, 21-7, 21-11 at No. 3.

The No. 4 court went the distance and the Rainbow Wahine clinched the match as Ari Homayun/Amy Ozeeavenged a loss to Stanford earlier in the day by outlasting Megan Muret/Izzy Carey in three sets, 21-17, 15-21, 15-13.

With the outcome already in hand, Emily Maglio/Kai’iwi Schucht defeated Sarah Sponcil/Lily Justine at No. 2, 21-19, 21-13 to make it 4-0. UH completed the sweep as Carly Kan/Laurel Weaver rallied past Nicole McNamara/Megan McNamara, 20-22, 22-15, 15-10.

UH won its first match of the day with a dominating performance on three courts against the Cardinal. The No. 1, 3, and 5 flights each won in straight sets, including an impressive 21-19, 21-18 win by Kan and Weaver over Kathryn Plummer and Sunny Villapando the clinched the dual match at the top of the order.

The Cardinals lone point came in a battle at the No. 4 flight as the pair of Kate Formico and Courtney Bowen fought off four match points in Set 2 before rallying for a 15-21, 23-21, 16-14 win over Homayun and Ozee.

Day 2 of the Rainbow Wahine Classic continues Sunday with UH taking on UCLA at 1 p.m. and Stanford at 4 p.m.

Hawai’i 4, Stanford 1

1. Carly Kan/Laurel Weaver (UH) def. Kathryn Plummer/Sunny Villapando (SU) 21-19, 21-18

2. Emily Maglio/Kai’iwi Schucht (UH) def. Morgan Hentz/Amelia Smith (SU) 18-21, 21-13, 15-7

3. Morgan Martin/Lea Monkhouse (UH) def. Payton Chang/Catherine Raquel (SU) 21-12, 21-11

4. Kate Formico/Courtney Bowen (SU) def. Ari Homayun/Amy Ozee (UH) 15-21, 23-21, 16-14

5. Paige Dreeuws/Hannah Zalopany (UH) def. Kat Anderson/Caitlin Keefe (SU) 21-15, 21-19

Order of Finish: 5, 3, 4, 1, 2

No. 6 (Exh):Hi’ilawe Huddleston/Allyssah Fitterer (UH) Chelsesa Red-Horse Mohl/Shannon Richardson (SU) 21-16, 21-14

Hawai’i 5, UCLA 0

1. Carly Kan/Laurel Weaver (UH) def. Nicole McNamara/Megan McNamara (UCLA), 20-22, 22-15, 15-10

2. Emily Maglio/Kai’iwi Schucht (UH) def. Sarah Sponcil/Lily Justine (UCLA), 21-19, 21-13

3. Morgan Martin/Lea Monkhouse (UH) def. Madi Yeomans/Elise Zappia (UCLA), 21-7, 21-11

4. Ari Homayun/Amy Ozee (UH) def. Megan Muret/Izzy Carey (UCLA), 21-17, 15-21, 15-13

5. Paige Dreeuws/Hannah Zalopany (UH) def. Chanti Holroyd/Savvy Simo (UCLA) 21-15, 24-22

Order of Finish: 5, 3, 4, 2, 1

No. 6 (Exh): Mac May/Hannah Phair def. Hi’ilawe Huddleston/Allyssah Fitterer (UH) 21-19, 21-18

UCLA 5, Stanford 0

1. Nicole McNamara/Megan McNamara (UCLA) def. Kathryn Plummer/Sunny Villapando (SU) 21-14, 21-16

2. Sarah Sponcil/Lily Justine (UCLA) def. Morgan Hentz/Amelia Smith (SU) def. 21-17, 21-13

3. Madi Yeomans/Elise Zappia (UCLA) def. Payton Chang/Catherine Raquel (SU) 21-16, 21-17

4. Megan Muret/Izzy Carey (UCLA) def. Kate Formico/Courtney Bowen (SU) 21-18, 21-11

5. Chanti Holroyd/Savvy Simo (UCLA) def. Kat Anderson/Caitlin Keefe (SU) 21-17, 21-12

Order of Finish: 5, 3, 4, 1, 2

No. 6 (Exh): Mac May/Hannah Phair (UCLA) def. Blake Sharp/Shannon Richardson (SU) 21-17, 11-21, 15-6

#HawaiiBVB